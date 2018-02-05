Washington (CNN) A White House deputy press secretary shared a recent conversation with his Uber driver during a CNN interview Monday as an example of why the Russia investigation has gone on too long.

Hogan Gidley told CNN's Anderson Cooper he was talking with his Uber driver "just yesterday" about politics and the Trump presidency when the driver brought up the investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016 and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Gidley said the driver was unaware he worked for the White House.

"(The Uber driver) said, 'A whole year and nothing in the investigation? It's time for this to end,'" Gidley recalled. "And I think he shares the opinion of most Americans when if there is no collusion and there is no obstruction, it's time to quit spending time and, quite frankly, the American people's money on a witch hunt."

"I'm not sure if the Uber driver is a scientific survey," Cooper responded.

