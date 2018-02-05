Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's attorneys are trying to sway him against agreeing to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller partially out of concern he might incriminate himself through false statements and could be charged with lying to investigators, The New York Times reported Monday evening.

The report follows on CNN's reporting last week that Trump's attorneys are arguing that Mueller's team has not met the "high threshold" it needs to have Trump in a face-to-face interview.

The Times, citing four people briefed with the matter, said Trump's attorneys want the President to refuse an extensive interview with Mueller's team and that lawyers and aides believe once refused, Mueller may not be willing to subpoena Trump in an attempt to compel a presidential interview.

Trump said last month that he wanted to speak with Mueller and would be willing to do so under oath.

"I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump told reporters. "Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it."

