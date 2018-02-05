Washington (CNN) Rep. Devin Nunes is quickly becoming President Donald Trump's favorite lawmaker in Washington.

Trump singled out the California Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for praise Monday on Twitter, calling him "a man of tremendous courage and grit" after Nunes' committee released a partisan memo alleging abuses by the FBI and Justice Department

"Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!" Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Trump has seized on the controversial memo which was declassified last week, claiming it "totally vindicates" him in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that is probing allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and questions of obstruction of justice.

The memo does not clear Trump of wrongdoing in either aspect of the investigation, a point several Republican lawmakers have made clear in recent days, but the President and some of his allies have nonetheless seized on the memo in an attempt to discredit Mueller's investigation.

