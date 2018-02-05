Trump praises Nunes, White House denies memo coordination

Washington (CNN) Rep. Devin Nunes is quickly becoming President Donald Trump's favorite lawmaker in Washington.

Trump singled out the California Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for praise Monday on Twitter, calling him "a man of tremendous courage and grit" after Nunes' committee released a partisan memo alleging abuses by the FBI and Justice Department

Both Nunes and the White House have rejected allegations that they collaborated on the crafting of the memo, suspicions that several top Democrats have raised.

"All I can say is that the first time anybody at the White House saw the memo was on Monday when it was delivered to the White House. Obviously, the chairman of the intelligence committee will have discussions with folks in the White House on all sorts of matters, but nothing with respect to coordination of the memo that I'm aware of," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday.

Trump has seized on the controversial memo which was declassified last week, claiming it "totally vindicates" him in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that is probing allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and questions of obstruction of justice.

Read More