Schiff: Kelly should give Trump 'a time out'

Washington (CNN) Hours off of receiving a second Twitter attack from President Donald Trump, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said White House chief of staff John Kelly should put the President in "time out."

"It may be time for General Kelly to give the President a time out," Schiff said in an interview on Monday with CNN's Jim Sciutto. "I think the country would certainly benefit from that anyway."

"Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!" Trump tweeted.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

In his interview Monday afternoon, Schiff noted it might be an upgrade from the time last year that Trump called him "Sleazy Adam Schiff."

Read More