A stock market lesson for Trump - the hard way

David A. Andelman is a visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project. He also is a contributor to CNN and a columnist for USA Today, and author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Asia and Europe. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman . The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump is suddenly learning a very hard lesson. Stock markets that go up can, quite suddenly and precipitously, go down. And then there's the other half of that lesson. When you buy the good news, you inevitably own the bad as well.

Without a doubt, the President is having to digest this remarkable news. It might be tough for a New York real estate mogul, accustomed to selling his luxury high-rises to corporate tycoons and global investors through good times and bad.

And there were many pundits on Wall Street prepared to suggest this could well be a brief, one-time event -- a "flash crash," as James Cramer suggested on CNBC before the market close.

But days like Monday can certainly feed on themselves. Many, turning on the evening news Monday night or checking their 401(k) balances Tuesday morning, could well believe the end is nigh and only compound the panic by deciding to sell the mutual funds in their 401(k)s.

While the downdrafts of the past two trading days could be laid at the feet of institutional investors, as early as Tuesday, small investors could begin unloading their mutual funds. This would force fund managers to sell stocks they might otherwise have held in order to raise cash to satisfy the redemptions. Such forced sales could then continue compounding the downward market spiral.

Still, there are some signs of hope on the horizon. First, such a dramatic turn on Wall Street could slow plans by the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates this year, though the new Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, kept judiciously silent on Monday. Rising rates can have a depressive effect on the stock markets, affecting corporate profits and suggesting to some investors they can do better selling their stocks to buy bonds.

And then there is the reality Trump must confront. The economy and stock markets don't always move in lockstep -- and that can be a good thing. Corporate earnings and economic growth have not been this good in a long time -- and, so far, they show no signs of weakening.

It also seems unlikely a recession is on the horizon. At least, that's the last glimmer of hope we may hold onto, until the markets, as they inevitably will, turn upward again.