Duckworth: 2018 is past time to get real on paid leave

Tammy Duckworth is a Democratic senator from Illinois. She is an Iraq War veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Two weeks ago, I announced that I am pregnant. Since there are only 22 female senators -- and none has ever given birth while they served in the United States Senate -- I knew my announcement was going to get some attention. To be honest, I was a little surprised and overwhelmed by just how much attention our good news received.

I was congratulated everywhere I went. I was asked to do tons of interviews. People even said nice things on Twitter, which is not always the friendliest space. Everyone wanted to know about my daughter-to-be -- and how I balance being a working mother and a legislator.

I know it all came from a good place. With everything that's going on in Washington right now, people need some good news and a reason to smile. And I really do appreciate all the good wishes I've received from my colleagues, from the media and from people all across the country.

But let's be real: It's 2018. Women have been having children since the beginning of humanity and I'm nowhere near the first person to be a working mom. Millions of women do it every day and women have been balancing the demands of their jobs and their families ever since female trailblazers first joined the working world.

But you wouldn't know that based on the policies we've adopted as a country. Across our nation, working parents face barriers to staying in the workforce. Lack of access to affordable child care and to paid family, medical and parental leave forces people to choose between taking care of their children or a sick family member and losing their job and their health insurance.