Story highlights Australian golf tournament is one of a kind

Oates Vic Open sees men and women play for equal prize money

Cheyenne Woods encourages other tournaments to follow suit

(CNN) The gender pay gap is an issue that effects women all over the world.

And the majority of professional sportswomen are no different.

Elite-level tennis is an exception, rather than the rule. Last year marked a decade since women won the right to equal prize money at Wimbledon, the last of the four major tournaments to adopt that approach. Unsurprisingly, eight of the 10 highest paid female athletes in 2017 were tennis players, according to Forbes Magazine.

Golf is one of a number of sports yet to redress the balance. Justin Thomas topped the men's PGA Tour in prize money last year with earnings of $9,921,560. Over on the women's LPGA Tour, Sung Hyun Park led the way with $2,335,883, less than 25% of what Thomas brought home.

JUST WATCHED Justin Thomas's 'weird' $10m golf weekend Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Justin Thomas's 'weird' $10m golf weekend 02:01

But the Oates Vic Open played last week at Barwon Heads in Victoria, Australia is one event where no such disparity exists.