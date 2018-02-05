Suspect in 2015 Paris attacks refuses to cooperate in court, reports say

Story highlights Salah Abdeslam is the only known surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks that left at least 130 dead

He is on trial in Belgium on charges related to a gunfight during his 2016 arrest

(CNN) The only known surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris terror attacks appeared in court in Brussels Monday, but refused to cooperate or answer questions.

Abdeslam is accused of attempted murder in a terrorist context and illegal possession of firearms, charges which carry up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The prosecutor is calling for the maximum sentence.

His trial is expected to last a week.