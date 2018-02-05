Breaking News

Records fall in Moscow as snow blankets Russian capital

By Zahid Mahmood and Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Updated 10:39 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Snow blankets Red Square in Moscow on Monday, February 5, causing delayed flights and power cuts.
(CNN)At least one person has died and five have been injured as Moscow endures its heaviest snowfall in more than 60 years.

More than 850 flights were either canceled or postponed, according to local media RBC. The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that 2,000 trees fell overnight in the Russian capital.
The snowfall broke a Moscow record set in 1957, authorities said.
"One person died from a falling tree that hit an electric power line," Moscow Mayor Sergi Sobyanin said in a tweet. "According to the latest data, there are five victims. Be careful."
    Sobyanin also said children were not required to attend school because of the severe weather.
    The Russian capital recorded 22 centimeters (8.6 inches) of snow Sunday -- more than half of its monthly average snowfall. The figure will rise to 47 centimeters (18.5 inches) by the end of Monday, deputy mayor of Moscow Petr Biryukov said.
    In one Moscow district, the military was deployed to clean up the snow which had become too much for local services to handle, Biryukov added.
    A bulldozer plows through snow in Red Square in Moscow on Sunday, February 4.
    A passenger gingerly leaves a bus during the blizzard in Moscow.
    A nun shovels snow in front of a nunnery in the village of Bogoslovo, 190km outside Moscow.
    A tramway track is cleared of snow.
    A woman skis on the grounds of the Kolomenskoye estate in Moscow.
    A girl rides a pony in the Botanical Garden in Moscow.
    People walk through Red Square in Moscow over the weekend.
    CNN's Nathan Hodge contributed to this report from Moscow.