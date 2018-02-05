Milo Ventimiglia didn't watch his character's funeral being filmed for 'This Is Us'

(CNN) Caution: This post contains spoilers from the most recent episode of NBC's "This Is Us."

Milo Ventimiglia may have had to witness his TV wife Mandy Moore break down over his "This is Us" character's death, but there's one scene the actor chose not to watch in person: the character's funeral.

Sunday's post-Super Bowl episode of the NBC drama revealed -- after more than a season of speculation from fans -- that beloved TV dad Jack (Ventimiglia) died from a heart attack caused by smoke inhalation after a fire at the Pearson's house.

The death shocked Jack's wife Rebecca (Moore) and his family, as they had believed the patriarch had merely suffered nasty burns in the blaze.

When Rebecca found out the news, she rushed into Jack's hospital room in disbelief and saw her husband's lifeless body.

