'The Cloverfield Paradox' splashes, then crashes on Netflix

(CNN) Netflix's surprise debut of "The Cloverfield Paradox" immediately after the Super Bowl comes into clearer focus upon seeing the movie, making the clever marketing maneuver feel less like an industry "game-changer," as some were quick to proclaim it Sunday, then adopting the old maxim, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

That's not to say that the film, loosely spun out of the universe "Cloverfield" introduced a decade ago, is a total disaster. But overall it's an ungainly, ill-conceived mess -- the kind that likely would have crashed and burned at the box office had Paramount, which is behind the J.J. Abrams-produced movie, proceeded with plans for a theatrical release this spring.

Given Netflix credit where it's due: Launching the film in this fashion made its arrival feel like an event, instead of an afterthought. Simply put, a movie's release pattern shouldn't be the most interesting thing about it, and the stunt again invites the question -- especially after the service's creative dud "Bright" -- what aligning itself with expensive sci-fi misfires does to burnish the Netflix brand over the long haul.

Basically, "The Cloverfield Paradox" plays like an elaborate mash-up of science fiction past, trying to concoct a cerebral thriller from random pieces of "Alien," "The Thing" and (perhaps most fundamentally) "2010," Peter Hyams' 1984 sequel to "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Still, director Julius Onah's film strands its solid cast in the vacuum of space with that most terrifying of monsters -- an utterly convoluted script -- producing a few tense moments but a general takeaway that's much closer to puzzling than profound.

