Steven Tyler's back-in-time Kia commercial moves fans

(CNN) Apparently Steven Tyler aging backward puts people in their feelings.

The 69-year-old rocker appeared in a Kia commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

In the ad, Tyler races a 2018 Kia Stinger in reverse on a track that results in him emerging from the car decades younger to the strains of Aerosmith's 1973 hit "Dream On."

The commercial, which owes Tyler's younger visage to the wonders of CGI special effects, elicited quite a response from social media as did Kia's tagline "Feel something again."

"Not a KIA fan, but the Stinger commercial with Steven Tyler going back in time was the best one yet," one person tweeted.

