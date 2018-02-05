Pink defends Super Bowl performance

Story highlights Pink said she'd dreamed of performing song since 1991

She responded to criticism on Twitter

(CNN) Pink may have been sick when she performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, but it didn't stop her sass.

The singer is known for being outspoken and was no less so after a Twitter user criticized her performance.

A user known as @King_Sullivan tweeted, "If I've said it once, I've said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you're dumb #SuperBowl." Pink clapped back.

"Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch," Pink tweeted.

Pink is a native of Philadelphia and was majorly stoked to be performing at Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots (not to mention that the Eagles went on to win).