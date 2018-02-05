Paul Simon says his upcoming tour will be his last

(CNN) If you're Paul Simon, there are 50 ways to leave your lover. And 29 ways to say goodbye to your fans.

The Hall of Fame singer-songwriter announced Monday that his upcoming tour, which includes 29 concerts across North America and Europe, will be his last.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," he wrote in a message posted online.

A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018

"Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch of exhilarating, and something of a relief," he continued.

Simon, 76, said that touring takes away from time spent with his wife and family. This "detracts from the joy of playing," he wrote. The death of his close friend and lead guitarist, Vincent N'guini , was also a contributing factor in his decision.

