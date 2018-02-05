Natalie Wood's mysterious death back in the headlines

(CNN) Natalie Wood's death in 1981 has long been a source of fascination and mystery, claiming the life of one of Hollywood's most glamorous actresses at the age of 43.

The emergence of new information regarding the case -- which at the time was ruled an accident -- has brought Wood and her husband, actor Robert Wagner, back into the headlines.

Wood, Wagner and actor Christopher Walken were aboard the couple's yacht off Catalina Island in California when Wood reportedly fell into the water late at night. The cause of death was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

Wood had essentially grown up on screen, appearing in some small roles before co-starring as an eight year old in in the 1947 holiday classic "Miracle on 34th Street." She advanced through a series of signature roles, playing opposite James Dean (at age 16) in "Rebel Without a Cause," before a dizzying series of roles in the early 1960s, starring in "West Side Story," "Splendor in the Grass," "Gypsy," and "Love With a Proper Stranger."

