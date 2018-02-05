Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) One of the world's top ivory and rhino horn trafficking investigators has been found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Esmond Bradley Martin was found dead on Sunday at his home in the Nairobi suburb of Karen, according to Kenya's Interior Ministry spokesman Mwneda Njoka.

Police are investigating and have yet to establish a motive, Njoka told CNN.

Bradley Martin had just returned from a trip to Myanmar and was writing a report on his findings when he was killed.

A US citizen, Bradley Martin was a former UN special envoy for rhino conservation.

Read More