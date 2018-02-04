Tens of thousands protest in Athens over Macedonia compromise

(CNN) More than 100,000 people protested in Athens on Sunday, angry over a possible compromise to a long-running dispute with its Balkan neighbor over its use of the name Macedonia.

Protesters traveled from across the country to the Greek capital, where they waved flags and chanted slogans, including "Macedonia is Greek" and "Hands off Macedonia." Police said about 140,000 protesters were in attendance Sunday.

The protests come after Greece and Macedonia restarted talks last month to resolve a dispute that began more than two decades ago. Earlier this month, UN negotiator Matthew Nimetz voiced optimism the two countries could end the dispute this year.

Protesters gather during a rally in Athens, Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Leaders of the two countries have also said progress has been made in settling the dispute, with indications that an agreement could include a composite name with a geographical or chronological qualifier, which would still include "Macedonia."

The dispute began after the small Balkan country, for decades a part of the former Yugoslavia, gained independence in 1991 and wanted to call itself Macedonia.

