Eagles fans pack downtown Philly to celebrate win

(CNN) It is a historic night -- stretching into overnight and likely well beyond sunrise -- in the "City of Brotherly Love," as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate their first ever Super Bowl win.

Eagles fans came out into the streets en masse to celebrate the team's victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Selfies galore, as Eagles fans celebrate their historic win.

Aerial images from CNN's affiliate WPVI showed fans packing Broad Street leading up to Philadelphia City Hall. Fans crammed streets as far as the eyes could see.

Billy Penn watching over it all. Philly Celebrates. View from Chopper 6...@6abc #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cMmmhWngCT — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) February 5, 2018

All of downtown Philly was packed with celebrants braving the cold weather. Adults, elderly fans, kids and even infants came out to share the win.

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

And, of course, not even hydraulic fluid was able to keep one brave booster from scaling a light pole.