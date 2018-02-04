(CNN) Shortly after the final whistle, Philadelphia Eagles supporters came out en masse to celebrate their team's victory over the New England Patriots and the Eagles's first-ever Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

The festivities, however, weren't without instances of vandalism and looting by some fans.

Selfies galore, as Eagles fans celebrate their historic win.

Between the "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles" chants, some fans flipped over a car.

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the car now on its side @PhillyPolice @6abc @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zDYnDwNaVk — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 5, 2018

Aerial images from CNN affiliate WPVI showed fans packing Broad Street leading up to Philadelphia City Hall. Fans crammed the streets shoulder to shoulder.

Billy Penn watching over it all. Philly Celebrates. View from Chopper 6...@6abc #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cMmmhWngCT — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) February 5, 2018

Most of downtown Philly was packed Sunday evening, with celebrants braving the cold weather. Adults, elderly fans, children and even infants were out to share the win.

