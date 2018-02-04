(CNN) A Florida man was arrested Friday in Orlando and charged with stalking and attempting to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey, the city's police department said.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Hunt of Riverview, Florida, had tickets for the singer's performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.

He was carrying a knife when officers arrested him about a block away from the concert venue on Friday, police said in a statement.

He was not able to make contact with the singer, police said.

Officers tried to locate Hunt hours ahead of the singer's performance after they received a tip about a "possible kidnapping threat" to Del Rey.

