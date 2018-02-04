(CNN) Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy private, but on Sunday she shared the news of her baby's birth with the world: It's a girl!

The reality TV star made the big announcement on social media Sunday, saying she gave birth on Thursday to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she told her millions of followers.

This is Jenner's first child.

Jenner, 20, has not publicly identified the baby's father.

Read More