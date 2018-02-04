Breaking News

Kim Cattrall's brother found dead in Canada

By Gabriela Milian, CNN

Updated 10:13 PM ET, Sun February 4, 2018

Christopher Cattrall with his sister, actress Kim Cattrell.
(CNN)Actress Kim Cattrall, known for her role on "Sex and the City," took to social media early Sunday to ask her fans for help in searching for her missing brother, Christopher Cattrall.

Less than 24 hours later, Canadian police announced he had been found dead.
"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Kim Cattrall posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Corporal Chris Warren, media relations representative with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said officers found Christopher Cattrall, 55, on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta.
    Warren did not provide a cause of death, but said the death was not suspicious.
    Authorities did not give specifics of how or when Chris Cattrall's body was found, nor did they say why the death was not considered suspicious.
    Kim Cattrall said that her brother had been missing since last Tuesday.

    MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you've seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He's a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

    In her post, Cattrall said her brother left his keys, cell phone and wallet on the table of his home, and his front door unlocked. "This is not like Chris," she wrote. "He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs."