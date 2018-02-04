(CNN) A railroad track switch locked into the wrong position apparently caused an Amtrak passenger train to crash into a stationary freight train in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring 116 people, an NTSB official said Sunday afternoon.

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling south and should have continued straight down the tracks, but the rail switch had been manually set to divert the train onto the side track where the CSX train was parked, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a news conference.

A padlock held the switch in its alignment, which is standard procedure when switches are manually operated, Sumwalt said.

"Key to that investigation is learning why that switch was lined (aligned) that way," he said.

Sumwalt said video from the front of the Amtrak train had been recovered and sent to Washington, where it will be inspected. That will help investigators determine what happened in the 2:30 a.m. collision, including whether the train braked or was exceeding the 59 mph speed limit, he said.