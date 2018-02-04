Breaking News

Eagles win first Super Bowl as Nick Foles has game of his life

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 2:14 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Eagles beat Patriots for first Super Bowl win
Eagles beat Patriots for first Super Bowl win

    JUST WATCHED

    Eagles beat Patriots for first Super Bowl win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Eagles beat Patriots for first Super Bowl win 01:41

Story highlights

  • Foles, who considered retirement in 2016, was named Super Bowl MVP
  • He's the first backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Tom Brady in the 2001 season

Minneapolis (CNN)At last, Philadelphia.

For the first time, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium.
It was an improbable run for the Eagles -- especially for their quarterback, Nick Foles. He was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.
    "To be on the podium with my wife Tori and my daughter Lily, I mean that's what it's about," Foles said. "We're Super Bowl champs, but time does stop when you look in your daughter's eyes and you get to celebrate this moment."
    Despite being the top seed in the NFC, the Eagles weren't favored in any of their games this postseason. They had lost their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to a torn ACL in December. In his place was Foles, who had pondered retirement in 2016 after his release from the Rams.
    Read More
    He had one of the best games of his life.
    Super Bowl 2018

    Foles, in his second stint with Philadelphia at age 29, became the first player in NFL history to throw for and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
    The reception, the first of his career, came on a gutsy call. With 38 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal. Four seconds later, Foles hauled in the 1-yard catch from tight end Trey Burton, and the Eagles led 22-12 after the extra point by Jake Elliott.
    The name of the play: "Philly special."
    Nick Foles: From pondering retirement to Super Bowl MVP
    Nick Foles: From pondering retirement to Super Bowl MVP
    "Part of having a great offensive staff, every week we look at different plays around the league and the collegiate ranks, things that over the years that might fit what we do," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "We've found this one that would fit, and we've been working on it for the last couple weeks. Tonight was the night."
    The Patriots clawed back, taking a 33-32 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski with 9:22 remaining.
    But with 2:21 to go, Foles found Zach Ertz for the diving go-ahead score, a play that was scrutinized by replay officials and was ultimately confirmed.
    Brady had time for a potential game-winning drive, but he was sacked by Brandon Graham and lost the football. Derek Barnett recovered it for Philadelphia, and a 46-yard field goal by Elliott extended the lead.
    The final play was a deep ball from Brady that fell incomplete in the end zone.
    "Losing sucks," Brady said. "That's part of it. You try to win and sometimes you lose. That's the way it goes."
    Foles is the first backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Brady did it in the 2001 season. His efforts denied a sixth Super Bowl title for the Patriots, who would have tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most of all time.
    This was the eighth Super Bowl appearance for New England head coach Bill Belichick and Brady, the most NFL title games for any head coach and starting quarterback duo in league history. Brady's and Belichick's record is now 5-3 in Super Bowls.
    "Doug Pederson and his staff, they did an outstanding job," Belichick said. "They played a competitive game. In the end, we just couldn't quite make enough plays, and that was all on me. Disappointing, but I'm proud of the way our team competed."
    Overall, the Patriots' franchise has been in 10 Super Bowls, a record.
    Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise&#39;s first Super Bowl victory.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 42
    Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn&#39;t even the team&#39;s starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn't even the team's starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 42
    Philadelphia&#39;s Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia's Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 42
    The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 42
    The Patriots tried a &quot;Hail Mary&quot; pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    The Patriots tried a "Hail Mary" pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 42
    New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 42
    Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia&#39;s Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 42
    Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 42
    Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 42
    Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 42
    New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 42
    Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 42
    New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 42
    Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 42
    Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 42
    Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 42
    Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/04/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-2018-halftime-show/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. See more photos
    Hide Caption
    17 of 42
    Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 42
    Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 42
    New England&#39;s James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England's James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 42
    New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 42
    Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England&#39;s Duron Harmon, not pictured.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon, not pictured.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 42
    Philadelphia&#39;s LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia's LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 42
    Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 42
    Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 42
    Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 42
    Amendola and Philadelphia&#39;s Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Amendola and Philadelphia's Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 42
    New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia&#39;s Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia's Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 42
    Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 42
    An overhead view of Jeffery&#39;s touchdown.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    An overhead view of Jeffery's touchdown.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 42
    Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 42
    Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 42
    New England&#39;s Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    New England's Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 42
    Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 42
    Philadelphia&#39;s Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 42
    Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 42
    Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings &quot;America the Beautiful.&quot;
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings "America the Beautiful."
    Hide Caption
    37 of 42
    The Eagles take the field before the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    The Eagles take the field before the game.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 42
    Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 42
    An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 42
    Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 42
    A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.
    Photos: Super Bowl 2018: The best photos
    A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 42
    50 Super Bowl 201847 Super Bowl 201848 Super Bowl 201842 Super Bowl 201844 Super Bowl 201843 Super Bowl 201840 Super Bowl 201837 Super Bowl 201838 Super Bowl 201839 Super Bowl 201833 Super Bowl 201836 Super Bowl 201832 Super Bowl 201831 Super Bowl 201834 Super Bowl 201829 Super Bowl 201801 super bowl 2018 halftime show28 Super Bowl 201830 Super Bowl 201826 Super Bowl 201828 Super Bowl 201827 Super Bowl 201823 Super Bowl 201824 Super Bowl 201822 Super Bowl 201821 Super Bowl 201820 Super Bowl 201819 Super Bowl 201818 Super Bowl 201825 Super Bowl 201816 Super Bowl 201813 super bowl 201835 Super Bowl 201811 super bowl 201810 super bowl 201801 super bowl 201805 super bowl 201804 super bowl 201802 super bowl 201808 super bowl 201807 super bowl 201806 super bowl 2018
    Perhaps it's appropriate the two teams that reached this point both are accustomed to cold weather. With the high in Minneapolis reaching only single digits, this was the coldest Super Bowl gameday temperature. However, it wasn't felt by players or fans inside US Bank Stadium, which has a fixed roof.
    Still, fans didn't appear to linger outdoors. Many were inside the stadium well ahead of kickoff, and the snow visible on the glass panes on the roof served as a reminder of how cold it was outside.