Incheon, South Korea (CNN) The joint North and South Korean women's ice hockey team competed together for the first time Sunday in a friendly match against Sweden, under a controversial Olympics unity deal.

It was the first and only practice match for the team, which will compete as "Korea" under the unified flag at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The Games get underway on Friday.

Sweden defeated Korea 3-1 in Sunday's friendly, a decent result for the Korean team which have only had a few days to train together before facing last year's fifth-ranked team in the world.

Korea and Sweden go head-to-head in a friendly match Sunday ahead of the Olympic Games.

The match saw 23 South Korean ice hockey players join forces with 12 players from the North, dressed in uniforms emblazoned with the single word "Korea" over a map of the peninsula.

The Korean team did not stand for either the North or South Korean national anthems. Instead, after the Swedish anthem, the Koreans played the traditional folk song "Arirang."

Athletes listen to Korean folk song "Arirang" during the friendly match.

North and South Korean women's ice hockey players (pictured warming up before the match) last played against each other in April 2017.

