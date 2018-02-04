Trump, Dems send dueling protest messages during Super Bowl

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders offered dueling messages during Super Bowl LII on protesting racial injustice.

Trump issued a Super Bowl message on Sunday night that, in keeping with the White House's opposition to NFL protests against police brutality and racial injustice, included a line about standing for the national anthem.

"Though many of our nation's service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening's American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers," Trump's statement read. "We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem."

Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, invoked Rosa Parks' birthday, February 4, to send an implicit message Sunday night supporting protests against racism.