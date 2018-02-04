Nikki Haley is in total awe of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance

(CNN) Justin Timberlake has an adoring fan in Nikki Haley.

"To say @jtimberlake is talented is an understatement. Halftime show was awesome! #Superbowl" tweeted Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl 52 halftime performance Sunday night, delivering a high-energy medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," and "Mirrors," along with newer songs like "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," which is off his newly released "Man of the Woods" album.

Haley's tweet stands in contrast to her disapproval of a comedy skit during the Grammy Awards last week, which featured Hillary Clinton "auditioning" to perform the audio version of Michael Wolff's bombshell book about President Donald Trump.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," Haley tweeted. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

