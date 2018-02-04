FBI special agent says he's leaving over political attacks against the bureau

Washington (CNN) An FBI special agent says he's turned in his badge so he can publicly voice his concerns over the politicization of the bureau by Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration.

Democrats have blasted the memo as a misleading document that omits key facts about the Page FISA application, accusing Republicans of using the memo to try to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

The FBI said in a statement prior to the memo's publication that it had "grave concerns" about the memo's accuracy.

President Donald Trump has said the memo " totally vindicates " him in the Russia probe.

Campbell said he believes "political operatives are weaponizing their disagreement" with the Russia investigation "in a bid to undermine the credibility of the entire institution" of the FBI, which could tarnish the public support of federal law enforcement for years to come.

"The assumption among confused and dismayed FBI employees is that the attacks are meant to soften the blow should the investigation by Mr. Mueller, the special counsel, lead to additional charges. However, these kinds of attacks by powerful people go beyond mere criticism — they could destroy the institution," Campbell wrote.

Campbell served as a special assistant to former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired last year.