(CNN) Meek Mill might not be able to attend this year's Super Bowl, but the imprisoned rapper was with his home team in spirit on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles took the field to his 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares" — the ultimate underdog anthem.

For the first time on Sunday, the Eagles became Super Bowl champions , knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium.

Hold What A Min, Y'all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek , Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount (BacktoBack chips)

"Hold What A Min, Y'all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history," NBA star LeBron James tweeted, quoting the song. "I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips)."

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison in September by Philadelphia Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited a failed drug test and the rapper's noncompliance with a court order restricting his travel.

A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.

Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.

The Eagles take the field before the game.

Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings "America the Beautiful."

Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.

New England's Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.

Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.

Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.

New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia's Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.

Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.

Philadelphia's LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.

Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon, not pictured.

New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.

New England's James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.

Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.

Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.

Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.

Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.

New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.

Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.

Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.

New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots tried a "Hail Mary" pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.

The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn't even the team's starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.

The rapper, who is a big football fan, appeared in court following probation violations related to a 2008 gun and drug case. Outrage over his sentence moved beyond the courtroom and sparked a criminal justice debate.

At Sunday's game, Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns was spotted on the sidelines wearing an Eagles jersey with #FreeMeekMill, which has become a rallying cry among the rapper's fans and activists.



The Eagles also The Eagles also showed solidarity with Mill when they celebrated their January 21 win against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game by blasting "Dreams and Nightmares" in the locker room.

Karl-Anthony Towns is wearing an Eagles jersey and it says 'FREE MEEK MILL'! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KUXV05rRi2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2018

Mill was encouraged by the support and said he is "confident" the Eagles will defeat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

"It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs and that's why I make music -- to inspire others and bring people together," the rapper said in a statement. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year."

In "Dreams and Nightmares," Mill reflects on living in poverty, his incarceration and chronicles his rise to the top of the hip-hop world before unleashing into an angry tirade in the second part of the song about the darker side of fame.

Philly came out to support Meek Mill at the #FreeMeekMill rally!



Here's a clip of them doing the #DreamsAndNightmares intro.



Do you stand with the cause? pic.twitter.com/OAs7yjEF8S — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 13, 2017

Hundreds of activists and prominent personalities — including rapper Rick Ross, the Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins and Philadelphia 76ers' legend Julius Erving -— gathered at Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center in September for a rally protesting Mill's sentence and rapped lyrics to the song.

Mill, who has been on probation for nearly 10 years, was arrested for popping wheelies on his dirt bike and for getting into a fight earlier last year and for the rapper's supporters, these actions should not amount to such a hefty sentence.

Brinkley, who has overseen this case for years, has extended Mill's probation following several violations. She has also been at the center of the outrage.

Mill's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told CNN that he will do everything he can to appeal the sentence and alleged that Brinkley has a personal vendetta against the rapper. Brinkley's office did not respond to a CNN's previous request for comment.