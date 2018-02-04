Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children For more than a three years, photographer Ren Shichen has traveled around China taking portraits of the country's left-behind children.

Each child poses in a classroom with a message for their absent parents on the blackboard behind them. Here, Gou Lingyu, 6, from Gaomiao Elementary School, Balipu County asks: "Mommy, where did you go? Mommy left home when I was six months old. Daddy cooks for me every day and works in the field and takes me to school. On the left hand side of the board is written: "Mommy, are you coming back?"

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Wang Zixuan, 8, Gaomiao Elementary School, Gansu: "I miss daddy and mommy. Daddy and mommy went out to work. I haven't seen them in three years." Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Zhao Jinbao, 7, Matan Elementary School, Gansu. His message reads: "Dad, when are you coming back? My dad went to Baiyin to work for a year. Mom cooks and works in the field."

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Zang Yixuan, 5, and his brother Zang Yaxuan, 4, at Ma Tan elementary school. Their messages read: "Mommy wants to have another boy." "My mommy wants to give me a little brother." Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Wang Baohua, 11, Majiawan Elementary School, Longmen County, Gansu. "My dad comes to join my mom's family. I like daddy. He always buys me good stuff. Daddy and mommy love each other. Grandpa and grandma also like dad. Happy family."

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Ma Haishan, Bulengou elementary school, Gansu. "I want to be a doctor when I grow up. My dad passed away because of stomach issue in May, 2012. I miss dad very much. I want to be a doctor to treat more people in the future." Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Photographer documents plight of China's left-behind children Ma Jincai, 7, Bulenggou Elementary School, Gansu. "I want to be a policeman. My dad was buried in 2011 when he was digging coal."

