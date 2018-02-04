(CNN) For more than three years, photographer Ren Shichen has traveled across China taking portraits of the country's left-behind children -- some of the estimated nine million young kids that are currently growing up without Mom or Dad in China.

His goal is to shed light on the psychological costs of China's economic boom -- the ones borne by rural children whose parents have left their villages to work in China's cities, often for years at a time, leaving them in the care of grandparents or other relatives.

"Many parents left home when their kids were one or two years old. When they call home now, the children don't pick up. There's no emotional connection any more," says Ren.

Concern over the plight of these left-behind children and rural poverty resurfaced last month after Chinese Internet users were touched by "Frost Boy." A photo of third grader Wang Fuman, his hair iced over from his three-mile trek to school, went viral on Chinese social media.

The boy in the viral photo who was covered in ice and frost after his long walk to school has received many calls from people across #China offering aid. Local authorities responded by launching a program to provide warm winter clothes to the boy and other children in the area pic.twitter.com/My0nRy6XnV — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) January 11, 2018

Ren estimates he's taken the portraits of more than 100 children who have been left behind by one or both parents, most of them in his home province of Gansu, China's poorest. He gets permission from each child's guardian before taking their picture.

