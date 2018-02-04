Netflix to stream 'The Cloverfield Paradox' after the Super Bowl

(CNN) Netflix shocked Super Bowl viewers on Sunday night with a trailer and surprise announcement about the much-anticipated "Cloverfield" sequel.

Not only did Netflix air the trailer for "The Cloverfield Paradox" during the Super Bowl, but the streaming service also confirmed that the movie will be available to stream as soon as the big game ends.

"In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival," reads a description from Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

The cast includes Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi.

