Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime

(CNN) Justin Timberlake did not disappoint on Sunday night as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Timberlake sang a medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "Senorita," "Mirrors," and "My Love," and a mix of some of his newer songs, including his 2016 chart topping single, "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," the new track off his newly-released "Man of the Woods" album.

The highlight was the cover of Prince's "I Would Die 4 U," which Timberlake sang with a large video projection of Prince performing the song simultaneously. It was a tribute to the late artist as the Super Bowl was in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But some Prince fans took to Twitter to slam the projection, citing a 1998 interview Prince did with Guitar World in which he said he despised the use of holograms. Although technically it was not a hologram, that didn't stop some from criticizing Timberlake.

One user tweeted: "Prince's hologram would have vomited all over this."

