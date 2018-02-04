Breaking News

Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:34 PM ET, Sun February 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 4.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 4.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
This was Timberlake&#39;s third time doing the Super Bowl halftime show. He also performed in 2001 and 2004.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
This was Timberlake's third time doing the Super Bowl halftime show. He also performed in 2001 and 2004.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Timberlake performed several of his hit songs from over the years.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake performed several of his hit songs from over the years.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
This year&#39;s game took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
This year's game took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Timberlake performed some classics, including &quot;Cry Me A River,&quot; and &quot;Mirrors,&quot; along with newer songs like &quot;Can&#39;t Stop The Feeling&quot; and &quot;Filthy,&quot; which is off his newly released &quot;Man of the Woods&quot; album.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake performed some classics, including "Cry Me A River," and "Mirrors," along with newer songs like "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," which is off his newly released "Man of the Woods" album.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Timberlake and backup dancers entertain the crowd at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake and backup dancers entertain the crowd at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Timberlake is seen on a video screen during the live performance.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake is seen on a video screen during the live performance.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Video of the late singer Prince, a Minneapolis native, can be seen above the stage as Timberlake pays homage to him.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Video of the late singer Prince, a Minneapolis native, can be seen above the stage as Timberlake pays homage to him.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Other Timberlake songs during the show included &quot;Suit &amp;amp; Tie,&quot; &quot;SexyBack,&quot; &quot;My Love&quot; and &quot;Senorita.&quot;
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Other Timberlake songs during the show included "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "My Love" and "Senorita."
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Fans surround the stage in the middle of the stadium.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Fans surround the stage in the middle of the stadium.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Timberlake plays the piano.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake plays the piano.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Timberlake walks through the stands at US Bank Stadium.
Photos: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show
Timberlake walks through the stands at US Bank Stadium.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
14 super bowl 2018 halftime show RESTRICTED01 super bowl 2018 halftime show02 super bowl 2018 halftime show16 super bowl 2018 halftime show15 super bowl 2018 halftime show03 super bowl 2018 halftime show05 super bowl 2018 halftime show07 super bowl 2018 halftime show08 super bowl 2018 halftime show09 super bowl 2018 halftime show12 super bowl 2018 halftime show13 super bowl 2018 halftime show

(CNN)Justin Timberlake did not disappoint on Sunday night as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Timberlake sang a medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "Senorita," "Mirrors," and "My Love," and a mix of some of his newer songs, including his 2016 chart topping single, "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," the new track off his newly-released "Man of the Woods" album.
The highlight was the cover of Prince's "I Would Die 4 U," which Timberlake sang with a large video projection of Prince performing the song simultaneously. It was a tribute to the late artist as the Super Bowl was in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
But some Prince fans took to Twitter to slam the projection, citing a 1998 interview Prince did with Guitar World in which he said he despised the use of holograms. Although technically it was not a hologram, that didn't stop some from criticizing Timberlake.
    One user tweeted: "Prince's hologram would have vomited all over this."
    Read More
    Another wrote: "Don't care that it was video on a sheet and not a hologram. Using Prince in death to elevate JT when Prince was not feeling JT at all in life. Exploitative crap."
    There was speculation over the weekend that Timberlake would incorporate a hologram of Prince in his halftime set.
    But Prince's longtime friend and former collaborator Sheila E. took to Twitter prior to the show to assure fans that she had spoken to Timberlake and that he had no plans to use a hologram.