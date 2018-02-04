Janet Jackson may not be at the Super Bowl, but her spirit will be

(CNN) The biggest intrigue surrounding today's Super Bowl may involve someone who isn't even there.

Singer Janet Jackson, addressing persistent rumors, said Saturday that she won't join Justin Timberlake in performing at Sunday night's halftime show in Minneapolis.

But that hasn't squelched the tide of speculation, hard feelings and fan tributes that continue to swirl around Jackson, whose last Super Bowl appearance, a duet with Timberlake in 2004, ended in scandal

Many of her fans feel she was punished unfairly after Timberlake ripped off her bodice and revealed her right breast while the two were singing his hit "Rock Your Body." Both stars apologized, but Jackson bore the brunt of the fallout -- many radio stations stopped playing her music, and her career suffered for years.

When Timberlake was invited back as this year's halftime act some fans cried foul, seeing a double standard, and #JusticeforJanet hashtags flooded social feeds.