Oil tanker with 22 aboard missing off coast of West Africa

(CNN) The search for a missing oil tanker off the coast of West Africa entered its fourth day Sunday, with no word on the fate of the 22 Indian nationals aboard the vessel.

The vessel, Marine Express, was carrying more than 13,000 tons of gasoline and went missing in the Gulf of Guinea, according to a statement from the Anglo Eastern, the ship's managing company.

It said it lost contact with the vessel Thursday.

In a tweet, a spokesman for India's Foreign Ministry, Raveesh Kumar, said a search for the ship is underway.

"Our Mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation," he said.

Read More