(CNN) North Korea dismissed South Korea's "improper remarks" over the country's plans to hold a military parade before the Winter Olympics begin this week, North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported.

On Saturday, North Korea described the South Korean calls to cancel the military parade a ploy by "wicked, narrow-minded and tricky" politicians who engage with "pro-U.S. flunkeyism."

North Korea plans to show off dozens of long-range missiles during a February 8 parade, sources with deep knowledge of North Korea's intentions told CNN last week.

The display of "hundreds" of missiles and rockets would be an attempt "to scare the hell out of the Americans," one of the sources said.

