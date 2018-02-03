Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) What it's like on the front line of war. A decades-old report on race that's surprisingly woke. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:

She was mother and wife by fifth grade

The city stained by the 'house of horrors'

This is life for 3,000 Puerto Ricans still living in mainland US hotels

Every day is an adjustment for Liz Cruz and her family in this wintry, unfamiliar city, more than 1,600 miles from home

On the front line of war

Thousands killed. Millions starving. Rocket launchers littering mountaintops. There's no end in sight to Yemen's civil war

Opinion: One of today's 'wokest' moments happened in 1968

Fifty years ago this month, a presidential commission released perhaps the most explosive government report of the 1960s. Its main finding: Racial violence that proliferated in major American cities in that era was rooted in the failure of political institutions to recognize the humanity of black citizens rather than the supposedly pathological behavior of ghetto residents. Peniel Joseph examines the report's findings and its impact . Bonus: 10 quotes from that report that still ring true today.

Opinion: Why are people prejudiced? It's not what you think