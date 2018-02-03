(CNN) Logic's performance at this year's Grammys was potentially a life-saving one.

Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline were triple the normal amount for two hours Sunday night after the rapper performed "1-800-273-8255," titled after the organization's crisis-counseling number.

"Logic's performance during the 2018 Grammys was an incredible moment in suicide prevention," Frances Gonzalez, director of communications for the suicide prevention organization, told CNN. "By sharing a message of hope and taking the stage with individuals who have been personally affected by suicide, Logic demonstrated on a global scale that healing is happening every day for people in crisis, and that there is help available."

We were so moved by @Logic301's performance 💚 Thank you to all of the survivors for your strength, we commend you, and to Logic for sharing our lifesaving resources. There is hope & there is help. You are never alone. #GRAMMYs — The Lifeline (@800273TALK) January 29, 2018

The Grammy-nominated song begins with Logic singing the perspective of someone feeling suicidal. It then transitions to artist Alessia Cara singing the words of what a suicide prevention lifeline worker would respond with. It ends with singer Khalid performing the part of a suicidal caller that has taken those words to heart, and no longer wants to give up.

By the end of the performance, the individuals lining the stage wore a clear message -- "You Are Not Alone."

Read More