Asked to 'tone it down,' these Eagles fans belted out the fight song instead

(CNN) When a flight attendant requested Eagles fans to "tone it down" during a flight to Philadelphia on Friday night, they responded exactly how you'd expect a plane full of Eagles fans to respond two days before their team's Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots.

They belted out their team's fight song.

"Fly, Eagles fly," they sang, "on the road the victory."

Tony Hermosillo, 30, of Lawndale, California, told CNN he was flying with Spirit Airlines from Los Angeles to Philadelphia.

Hermosillo, an Eagles fan since 2002, was traveling with friends to watch the Super Bowl in the team's hometown this weekend.

Read More