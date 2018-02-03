Story highlights Wales win Six Nations opener

Beats Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff

Ireland snatches dramatic late win in France

(CNN) Wales built on an electrifying start to thrash Scotland 34-7 in the Six Nations opener in Cardiff Saturday.

Scotland went into the match with high hopes after its strong showing in the Autumn internationals, but the visitor was on the back foot inside just 12 minutes as Wales crossed for two converted tries.

Leading 14-0 at the half, Warren Gatland's team rubbed it in after the break with two more tries, including a second from Leigh Halfpenny who scored 24 of his team's points.

Replacement Peter Horne went over for a late consolation try for the Scots in the 79th minute, but it was scant consolation.

