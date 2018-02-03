Rihanna and Emmanuel Macron unite for a common cause

(CNN) Rihanna seems to have found an ally in French President Emmanuel Macron.

The singer, who is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, headlined a conference in Dakar, Senegal, on Friday, which the French leader co-hosted, to raise money for education in developing countries.

"Merci @emmanuelmacron for stepping up to co-host @GPforEducation's Financing Conference in Dakar! Will France pledge €250M for @GPforEducation tomorrow?" she tweeted.

Macron confirmed that France pledged 200 million euros, or about $250 million, to support the Global Partnership for Education's efforts.

"When I commit, I deliver. @Rihanna, France will always side with those fighting for a better education. #FundEducation," he tweeted.

