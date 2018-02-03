Paul Ryan deletes tweet about tax cuts after Twitter backlash

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday touting the GOP tax overhaul after critics called him out for appearing out of touch with the reality of low-income individuals' financial situations.

The tweet shared the story of a secretary who, according to a report by the Associated Press, was "pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week."

"A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week ... she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year," Ryan tweeted with a link to the full article.

A basic Costco membership costs $60 a year.

People, including several prominent Democrats, noted on social media that $1.50 per week is not a significant pay bump.

