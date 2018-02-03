Judiciary Democrat's rebuttal to Nunes memo accuses House GOP of obstructing Russia probe

(CNN) The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is refuting the Republican memo alleging FBI abuses of surveillance authority, accusing House Republicans of being "part and parcel to an organized effort to obstruct" special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler released an analysis Saturday as a rebuttal to the Republican memo, spearheaded by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, which was released Friday.

Nadler, who has viewed the classified materials that form the basis of the Republican memo, argues the FISA court had "probable cause" to believe Page was "an agent of foreign power" and that nothing in the Nunes memo proves that the government did not have enough evidence beyond the dossier to seek a FISA warrant.

The Nunes memo accuses the FBI of abusing its authority in applying for a FISA warrant to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. It also alleges that then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the House Intelligence Committee that the surveillance warrant would not have been sought without the disputed opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia written by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Nadler's analysis called that claim "deliberately misleading and deeply wrong on the law," noting that the Nunes memo itself says the FBI counterintelligence investigation was triggered by information on Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos in July 2016, before the Page FISA application was filed.

Read More