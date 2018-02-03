Washington (CNN) A central pillar of Rep. Devin Nunes' memo alleging wrongdoing by the FBI -- that the government did not disclose the political bias of a source when seeking a surveillance warrant -- is unfounded, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff told reporters Friday.

The memo alleges that ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who authored an opposition research dossier on Trump that was used to obtain a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, harbored anti-Trump financial and ideological motivations, including that the dossier was funded in part by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The memo claims those motivations were not included in the FISA application even though senior Justice Department officials knew about Steele's alleged anti-Trump bias.

President Donald Trump repeated the claim in a pair of tweets Saturday night that quoted and paraphrased a Wall Street Journal editorial.

"'The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath....,'" Trump wrote. "'The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier....the FBI became.......a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law....The FBI wasn't straight with Congress, as it hid most of these facts from investigators.'"

Schiff disputed the GOP memo's assertion as "not accurate," saying the court was aware that there was a "likely political motivation" behind the Steele dossier. The California Democrat also said it is normal in FISA applications not to name individuals who may be sources of information.

