(CNN) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has petitioned the Department of Justice to investigate whether the US Olympic Committee intentionally failed to act on reports of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's abuses and whether such a mishandling violated the law.

"These young women and children were failed time and again. I call upon the Department of Justice to investigate the depth of those failures and whether they violated the law," the New York Democrat wrote.

The call for a criminal probe comes in the wake of reports that the US Olympic Committee was alerted to the abuse as early as 2015, but failed to act on the allegations.

"The U.S. Olympic Committee had a moral duty to act when informed of a possible crime," Gillibrand wrote. "Their inaction resulted in the abuse of even more young women and girls."