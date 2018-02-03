Trump tweets that memo 'totally vindicates' him in Russia probe

"This memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!"

The memo tries to connect what Republicans believe was a flawed application to monitor former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page to the overall counterintelligence investigation into potential collusion between Russians and the Republican campaign.

But the memo undermines its own argument about the application being overly reliant on the dossier. It notes that the application also included information regarding Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos , suggesting there was intelligence beyond the dossier in the Page application.

The FBI issued a rare public warning on Wednesday that the memo omits key information that could impact its veracity. Democrats, meanwhile, have slammed the memo as an inaccurate and misleading portrait intended to undermine Mueller's probe and disputed what the memo concluded about McCabe's testimony on the dossier as the basis for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant.

There are currently several investigations into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election.