The week in politics
Updated 8:04 PM ET, Sat February 3, 2018
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from January 28 through February 3.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the FBI's role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, February 2, in Washington.
President Donald Trump delivers his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday. In his 80-minute speech, Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to come together to "make America great again for all Americans." He also heralded the economic successes of his first year in office, including a soaring stock market and low unemployment.
Democrats at the Arizona Democratic Party Headquarters in Phoenix play bingo as they watch the State of the Union address Tuesday.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise points during the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Trump honored Scalise, who was wounded in the shooting at a congressional baseball game practice last June, in his speech.
Emergency personnel inspect an Amtrak train that was involved in an accident on Wednesday. The train was carrying numerous Republican members of Congress from Washington to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, when it hit a truck in Crozet, Virginia. The driver of the truck was killed. Investigators looking into the crash are focusing on the truck driver's actions, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes speaks with Rep. Mike Turner during the Republican Retreat in West Virginia on Thursday. Nunes' controversial intelligence memo was released Friday with the approval of President Trump. The memo is the most explicit Republican effort yet to discredit the FBI's investigation into Trump and Russia, alleging that the investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias under the Obama administration and supported with political opposition research.
Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday. Daniels dodged questions about her alleged relationship and did not give any substantial answers.
Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy greets an audience member after delivering the official Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. In his speech, Kennedy sharply criticized Trump and his administration and sought to appeal to immigrants and the working class.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is sworn in on Monday. He takes over the position from Tom Price, who resigned last fall amid a scandal over his use of private planes while leading the department.
First lady Melania Trump hosts guests ahead of the State of the Union address. The evening's address was the first time that the first couple had been spotted together publicly since New Year's Eve.
Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter drops his mic after voting no on a resolution expelling him from the Arizona House of Representatives on Thursday. The Republican lawmaker was expelled in a nearly unanimous vote after a report found he had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment.
Rep. Frederica Wilson joins a prayer vigil before watching the State of the Union in Miami. Wilson was one of more than a dozen Democratic members of Congress who boycotted the speech. "I cannot in good consciousness attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored," she tweeted.
Actor Mark Ruffalo attends the "People's State of the Union" on Monday, wearing a shirt saying "We are all Dreamers." The event, held in New York, featured actors, entertainers and activists who called for for unity and equal protections for immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
A red hat reading "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs" sits on a table while President Trump holds a tax reform meeting with workers in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
