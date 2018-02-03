Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

The first television ad of the 2020 Democratic presidential race is set to air Sunday in Iowa — on NBC, during the Super Bowl.

John Delaney's ad is titled "Dirty Word." That word? " Maryland Rep.'s ad is titled "Dirty Word." That word? " Bipartisanship ." It's a play for the relatively small share of Iowa caucus-goers who are moderate — and a bet he can quietly court those voters while the rest of the field races leftward. The little-known Delaney is a longshot who's trying to take advantage of what he sees as an open window, while he's the only Democrat officially in the race.

The $37,000 buy is small — it's in Des Moines, Sioux City, Davenport and Cedar Rapids — though Delaney intends to ramp up his ad spending over the next month with what his campaign says will be similar ads.

One more note: We're now just a little bit closer to the 2020 Iowa caucuses than we are from the 2016 caucuses.