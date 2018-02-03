Russian plane shot down in Syria

(CNN) A Russian warplane was shot down Saturday in Syria, according to Russian state-run news agencies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed one of its Su-25 warplanes was downed in Idlib province in northwest Syria, state media outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Militants shot down the plane in an area controlled by al-Nusra Front fighters, according to the RIA Novosti report. Russia and Turkey, which is responsible for a de-escalation zone in Idlib, were taking measures to return the pilot's body, the defense ministry said.

The ministry said more than 30 militants in the area were killed in a retaliatory strike, according to RIA Novosti, citing "radio intercepts."

The defense ministry said the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft before it crashed, according to state-run news agency TASS, but died while fighting al-Nusra fighters.

